About this Show
A 'GMA' Digital Conversation: Breaking the Mental Health Stigma for Black Women
The myth of the “strong Black woman” and the expectation that Black women must carry on silently in the face of adversity, perpetuates societal tropes and contributes to a major health crisis among Black women, experts say. For Mental Health Awareness Month, ABC News' Janai Norman leads a roundtable conversation for Good Morning America Digital, shining a light on this taboo topic and exploring how racial and social injustice contribute to this issue. The candid and powerful conversation brings together psychotherapist Dr. Teresa Taylor Williams on the front lines of mental health care, activist and storyteller Ianne Fields Stewart, and The Nap Ministry founder Tricia Hersey to discuss the power of Black women holding space for themselves and celebrating where they are in the present to disrupt systems of oppression. With their diverse and nuanced perspectives and backgrounds, these three women discuss the need to dismantle the trope of the strong Black woman and examine what remains "in the space left behind" to “go beyond surviving" to thrive.