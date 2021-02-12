1 season available

A Conversation Between Black Men

Award Shows & Events • NewsTV Series • 2021

This hour-long special features candid discussions between Black men on how the past ...more

This hour-long special features candid discussions between Black ...More

A Conversation Between Black Men

This hour-long special features candid discussions between Black men on how the past year has affected them. Hosted by “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor T.J. Holmes.

About this Show

A Conversation Between Black Men

This hour-long special features candid discussions between Black men on how the past year has affected them. Hosted by “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor T.J. Holmes, the conversation covers a wide range of topics from the pandemic and the racial strife that gripped America this past summer to the election and seeing Kamala Harris take the oath to be Vice President. ABC News Contributors Mike Muse and LZ Granderson and entrepreneur Paul Welch join Holmes as they discuss 2020 and what they hope to see in the future.

