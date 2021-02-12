1 season available (1 episode)
1 season available
(1 episode)
About this Show
A Conversation Between Black Men
This hour-long special features candid discussions between Black men on how the past year has affected them. Hosted by “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchor T.J. Holmes, the conversation covers a wide range of topics from the pandemic and the racial strife that gripped America this past summer to the election and seeing Kamala Harris take the oath to be Vice President. ABC News Contributors Mike Muse and LZ Granderson and entrepreneur Paul Welch join Holmes as they discuss 2020 and what they hope to see in the future.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month