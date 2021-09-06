1 season available (1 episode)

9/11 Twenty Years Later: Women of Resilience9/11 Twenty Years Later: Women of Resilience

Award Shows & Events • NewsTV Series2021

EpisodesDetails
Season1
Episode 1

9/11 20 Years Later: Women of Resilience

This 1-hour special marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks is anchored by Linsey Davis and features the dramatic stories of four inspiring women who survived trauma and loss on 9/11 to find purpose and peace after two decades.

About this Show

9/11 Twenty Years Later: Women of Resilience

Anchored by Lindsey Davis, this special features the dramatic stories of four inspiring women who survived trauma and loss on 9/11 to find purpose and peace after two decades. One is the first-ever female FDNY firefighter who, along with her fellow first responders, rushed to ground zero on 9/11. Another is a heroic Army colonel at the Pentagon who narrowly escaped death and saved several lives while jumping from the burning inferno. A mother and a widow share their stories of loss and redemption, ensuring their lost loved ones will never be forgotten.

Award Shows & Events, News, TV Series, 2021
  • hd

