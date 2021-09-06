1 season available (1 episode)

9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow

NewsTV Series2021

This new documentary series offers an in-depth and visceral account of Sept. 11 and h...more

Episode 1

Justice Denied

The series begins by telling the stories of those who were left behind: family members grieving their loved ones— some who to this day remain unidentified and unaccounted for -- working to keep their memories alive and still searching for answers.

About this Show

9/11 Twenty Years Later: The Longest Shadow

This new documentary series offers an in-depth and visceral account of Sept. 11 and how it reshaped the nation using archival and first-person testimony from first responders and survivors who have now had almost two decades to reflect on the events they lived through.

NewsTV Series2021

