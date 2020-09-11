About this Show
9/11 20 Years Later: Women of Resilience
Anchored by Lindsey Davis, this special features the dramatic stories of four inspiring women who survived trauma and loss on 9/11 to find purpose and peace after two decades. One is the first-ever female FDNY firefighter who, along with her fellow first responders, rushed to ground zero on 9/11. Another is a heroic Army colonel at the Pentagon who narrowly escaped death and saved several lives while jumping from the burning inferno. A mother and a widow share their stories of loss and redemption, ensuring their lost loved ones will never be forgotten.
