90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

Episode 1

On Lockdown

As the Covid-19 Pandemic spreads, 90 Day Fiance couples have been living under self-quarantine. With no producers and no crew, they record their daily lives on their own.
Episode 2

The New Normal

The 90 Day Fiancé couples are forced to adapt to a new normal. Pregnant Alla is quarantined separately from Matt, Emily fears Sasha may have contracted the virus, and Jorge gives an update from prison.
Episode 3

Life on Pause

Darcey and her twin sister Stacey attempt a "spa day" at home. Chantel loses her sense of smell. Caesar reveals a secret he's been keeping. With Steven still working, he and Olga haven't had any alone time in weeks.
Episode 4

It's All Relative

Russ struggles with his grandmother's death. Karen and Thomas have a full house. Michael and Juliana quarantine with his ex-wife and her new husband. Ben and Akiny's wedding is on hold, while Patrick reaches out to Myriam in Paris.
Episode 5

Making Sacrifices

Laura tries to get on the last flight out of Ecuador, Dean gives an update on his relationship with Tarik. Omar talks with Avery's dad who's in prison. Anna gives her family at-home haircuts. While Daya works at the hospital, Brett is stay-at-home dad.
Episode 6

Stuck in the Name of Love

Fernanda has a virtual date. Tiffany and Ronald seek counseling with a therapist. Jesse helps a friend who's in the hospital with COVID-19. Rachel and Jon talk with a lawyer about new delays in their visa. Jenny and Larry sing karaoke for their neighbors.
Episode 7

Stronger Together

Robert and Anny have a gender reveal, Corey and Evelin are fighting in Ecuador, Tim and Veronica co-parent at home, Nicole is trapped in New York while her mom Lidia is alone in the Dominican Republic, and Abby quarantines with her new husband Louis.

