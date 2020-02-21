1 season available (1 episode)

32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome

Award Shows & Events • CrimeTV Series2020

In an emotionally charged ABC7 Originals documentary, Investigative Journalist Dan No...more

In an emotionally charged documentary, Investigati...More

EpisodesDetails
SeasonOther
Episode 1

32 Seconds: a Deadly Night in Rome

In an emotionally charged documentary, Dan Noyes breaks dramatic new info in the killing of an Italian police officer, allegedly by two young men from the San Francisco Bay Area.

About this Show

32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome

In an emotionally charged ABC7 Originals documentary, Investigative Journalist Dan Noyes breaks dramatic new information about the killing of an Italian police officer in Rome, during an altercation with two young men from the San Francisco Bay Area.   This one-hour program details events that lead to the international murder case.  See key evidence and exclusive interviews with both suspects' parents, as their sons await trial in an Italian prison.

Award Shows & EventsCrimeTV Series2020
  • hd

