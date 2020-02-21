About this Show
32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome
In an emotionally charged ABC7 Originals documentary, Investigative Journalist Dan Noyes breaks dramatic new information about the killing of an Italian police officer in Rome, during an altercation with two young men from the San Francisco Bay Area. This one-hour program details events that lead to the international murder case. See key evidence and exclusive interviews with both suspects' parents, as their sons await trial in an Italian prison.
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month