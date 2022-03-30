About this Show
24 Months That Changed the World -- A Special Edition of 20/20
The one-hour special, anchored by Robin Roberts, explores how COVID-19 disrupted and created lasting change across all aspects of human life. On the cusp of the disease claiming 1 million lives in the United States and with over 6 million lives lost globally, the special reports on the victims and their families, how the pandemic intensified a mental health crisis among young people and stories of resilience and hope.
Starring: Robin Roberts