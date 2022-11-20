1 season available

2022 American Music Awards2022 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards honor artists in the genres of Pop/Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul, Alternative Rock, Adult Contemporary, Latin, Contemporary Inspirational, Electronic Dance Music, as well as categories for Top Soundtrack, New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year and Single of the Year.more

The American Music Awards honor artists in the genres of Pop/Rock...More

Starring: Wayne Brady

TV14Award Shows & EventsMusicNewsTV Series2022
  • 5.1
  • hd

ExtrasDetails

Annitta Accepts the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Female Latin Artist

Dan + Shay Accept the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dove Cameron Accepts the 2022 American Music Award for New Artist of the Year

Host Wayne Brady Kicks Off "The 2022 American Music Awards"

Lionel Richie Accepts the Icon Award Live at the American Music Awards 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Accepts the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Rock Artist

Måneskin Accepts the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Rock Song

Taylor Swift Accepts the 2022 American Music Award for Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift Accepts the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Music Video

Taylor Swift Accepts the 2022 American Music Award for Favorite Pop Album

Wayne Brady Freestyles with Help from the Audience Live at the American Music Awards 2022

About this Show

