The annual ceremony honors popular musical acts and takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Musical acts are honored in categories ranging from pop-rock to contemporary inspirational, with the winners determined by fans' online votes. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads with seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd with six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon all with five. Olivia Rodrigo is in the running for Artist of the Year, alongside Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift -- who is the current record holder in the category and holds the record for most AMA wins of all time.more

Starring: Cardi B

MusicAward Shows & EventsTV Series2021
Bad Bunny Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Latin Album

Becky G Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Female Latin Artist

BTS Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Artist of the Year

BTS Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Pop Duo or Group

BTS Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Pop Song

Cardi B Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Host Cardi B's Opening Monologue from the 2021 American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Rock Artist

Olivia Rodrigo Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for New Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift Accepts the 2021 American Music Award for Favorite Pop Album

About this Show

The annual ceremony honors popular musical acts and takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Musical acts are honored in categories ranging from pop-rock to contemporary inspirational, with the winners determined by fans' online votes. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads with seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd with six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon all with five. Olivia Rodrigo is in the running for Artist of the Year, alongside Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift -- who is the current record holder in the category and holds the record for most AMA wins of all time.

