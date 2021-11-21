About this Show
2021 American Music Awards
The annual ceremony honors popular musical acts and takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Musical acts are honored in categories ranging from pop-rock to contemporary inspirational, with the winners determined by fans' online votes. First-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads with seven nominations, followed by The Weeknd with six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon all with five. Olivia Rodrigo is in the running for Artist of the Year, alongside Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift -- who is the current record holder in the category and holds the record for most AMA wins of all time.
Starring: Cardi B