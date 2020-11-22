2020 American Music Awards

Award Shows & Events • Music • TV Series • 2020

The annual ceremony honors popular musical acts and takes place at the Microsoft Thea...more

The annual ceremony honors popular musical acts and takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Extras

Bad Bunny Wins Favorite Album - Latin

Bebe Rexha ft. Doja Cat Perform "Baby, I'm Jealous"

Becky G Wins Favorite Female Artist - Latin

Bell Biv Devoe Perform at the 2020 AMAs

Billie Eilish Performs "Therefore I Am"

BTS Closes Out the 2020 American Music Awards

BTS Wins Favorite Duo or Group - Pop / Rock

Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion Wins Favorite Song - Rap / Hip-Hop

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber Win Favorite Collaboration of the Year

Dan + Shay Perform "I Should Probably Go To Bed"

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber Win Favorite Song - Country

Doja Cat Wins Favorite Female Artist - Soul / R&B

Doja Cat Wins New Artist of the Year

Dua Lipa Performs "Levitation"

Dua Lipa Wins Favorite Song - Pop / Rock

Host Taraji P. Henson Starts the 2020 AMAs

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco Perform "Lonely" and "Holy"

Lewis Capaldi Performs "Before You Go"

Lil Baby Performs "Emotionally Scarred"

Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Body"

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber Perform "Monster"

Shawn Mendes Performs "Wonder"

Taylor Swift Wins Artist of the Year at AMAs 2020

The Weeknd Featuring Kenny G Perform at the 2020 AMAs

The Weeknd Wins Favorite Album - Soul / R&B

The Weeknd Wins Favorite Male Artist - Soul / R&B

The Weeknd Wins Favorite Song - Soul / R&B

