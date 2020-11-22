2020 American Music Awards

The annual ceremony honors popular musical acts and takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Musical acts are honored in categories ranging from pop-rock to contemporary inspirational, with the winners determined by fans' online votes. Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd lead in nominations with eight each, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five, and Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift all with four. Post Malone is in the running for Artist of the Year, alongside Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd and Taylor Swift -- who is the current record holder in the category and could go on to break her own record for most AMA wins of all time if she wins in any of the categories in which she's nominated.