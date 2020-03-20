The Park family is the perfect example of aspirational wealth. The Kim family is rich in street smarts (but not much else). By chance or fate, these two families are brought together and form a complicated, symbiotic relationship.



In a turn of events, the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and Parks is threatened, causing an inevitable collapse. Parasite is a darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching film showcasing director Bong Joon Ho at the top of his game.