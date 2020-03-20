Available to stream April 8, exclusively on Hulu. Included with all plans as part of the Hulu streaming library.
The Park family is the perfect example of aspirational wealth. The Kim family is rich in street smarts (but not much else). By chance or fate, these two families are brought together and form a complicated, symbiotic relationship.
In a turn of events, the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and Parks is threatened, causing an inevitable collapse. Parasite is a darkly hilarious and heart-wrenching film showcasing director Bong Joon Ho at the top of his game.
Hulu Originals
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Big Time Adolescence
R • Comedy • Movie (2020)
Crawlers
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2020)
My Valentine
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
Midnight Kiss
TVMA • LGBTQ+, Thriller • Movie (2019)
A Nasty Piece of Work
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pilgrim
TVMA • Horror, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Wounds
R • Thriller, Supernatural • Movie (2019)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Uncanny Annie
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2019)
Pure
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Untouchable
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Jawline
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
The Amazing Johnathan Documentary
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
School Spirit
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Culture Shock
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
They Come Knocking
TVMA • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2019)
Ask Dr. Ruth
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
All That We Destroy
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
I'm Just F*cking With You
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Treehouse
TVMA • Horror • Movie (2019)
Down
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2019)
FYRE FRAUD
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
New Year, New You
TVMA • Holiday, Horror • Movie (2018)
Pooka!
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Flesh & Blood
TVMA • Thriller, Holiday • Movie (2018)
The Body
TVMA • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Crime + Punishment
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Minding the Gap
TVMA • Documentaries, Skateboarding • Movie (2018)
Ballet Now
TV14 • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Documentaries, Animals & Nature • Movie (2018)
Obey Giant
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Too Funny to Fail: The Life & Death of The Dana Carvey Show
TVMA • Comedy, Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Becoming Bond
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Batman & Bill
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Documentaries, Music • Movie (2016)
Featured
A Madea Family Funeral
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2019)
Fighting with My Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
The Prodigy
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
Bumblebee
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Fast Color
PG-13 • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (2018)
The Kid
R • Drama, Action • Movie (2019)
Creed II
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2018)
Instant Family
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Nobody's Fool
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Anna and the Apocalypse
R • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2017)
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
PG-13 • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
A Simple Favor
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2018)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2019)
The Spy Who Dumped Me
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2018)
Juliet, Naked
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
No Strings Attached
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Action Point
R • Comedy • Movie (2018)
A Quiet Place
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Overboard
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Book Club
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
Death Wish
R • Thriller, Action • Movie (2018)
Annihilation
R • Drama, Horror • Movie (2018)
The Commuter
PG-13 • Thriller, Mystery • Movie (2018)
Support the Girls
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
Cruise
Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
Sorry to Bother You
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2018)
The Vatican Tapes
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2015)
Jigsaw
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)
Downsizing
R • Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Suburbicon
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Terminal
Crime, Drama • Movie (2018)
Borg vs McEnroe
R • Biography, Sports • Movie (2017)
Active Measures
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2018)
I, Tonya
R • Biography, Comedy • Movie (2017)
I Kill Giants
Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Shutter Island
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2010)
Lost in London
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Mad to Be Normal
Biography, Drama • Movie (2017)
Half Magic
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
The Strange Ones
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Mom and Dad
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2018)
Permanent
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2017)
Tragedy Girls
R • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Loving Vincent
PG-13 • Animation, Drama • Movie (2017)
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
R • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
The Square
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2017)
Detroit
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2017)
Beach Rats
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2018)
Overdrive
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
Ingrid Goes West
R • Comedy, Satire • Movie (2017)
The Osiris Child
Thriller, Action • Movie (2017)
