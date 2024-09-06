OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Updated September 6, 2024

Offer available for new and eligible returning Hulu + Live TV and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV subscribers (including plan switches and upgrades) located in the US purchasing directly from Hulu. Minimum one month paid subscription charge for Hulu + Live TV or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV required to receive an automatic one-time $30 back to your method of payment, inclusive of any applicable taxes on the rebate amount. This offer is void where prohibited or restricted. Subscriptions must be purchased between September 6, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. PT and September 11, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Please note if you purchase a subscription, unless you cancel, your subscription will automatically renew on a monthly basis at the then-current regular monthly price. You may cancel anytime, with no refunds or credits for partial months. The current regular monthly price for Hulu + Live TV is $76.99 and for Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV is $89.99, and on October 17, 2024, the regular monthly price will increase to $82.99 for Hulu + Live TV and $95.99 for Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV. If you are a new or eligible returning customer eligible for a free trial, full charges will not post to your account until the free trial period has lapsed. If you cancel your free trial prior to your subscription being charged, you are not eligible for this offer.

Purchases may not qualify if not billed directly by Hulu. For example, if you purchased your subscription through a third-party device/digital platform and not directly through Hulu, you may not qualify for this offer. Excludes all other Hulu plans and services. Offer is non-transferable. Valid only on purchases made in US dollars. Limit of one offer per eligible subscriber.

Please allow 6-8 weeks after the eligible purchase is charged to your method of payment for the $30 back to be posted. Please Contact Us if your $30 back has not posted to your method of payment after 8 weeks from the date of charge. If your method of payment is no longer valid or past due, it may not qualify to receive the offer.