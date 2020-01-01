Skip Navigation
Here's what's coming to Hulu this month.
Added this March to Hulu:
On March 1:
OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes: Complete Season 3Cartoon Network
50/50 (2011)
Abduction (2011)
Blue City (1986)
Cantinflas (2014)
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)
Deck the Halls (2011)
Destiny Turn on the Radio (1995)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Foxfire (1996)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Friends with Kids (2012)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Good Morning, Killer (2011)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hide (2011)
Hornet’s Nest (2012)
Innocent (2011)
The Interview (2014)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Leap Year (2010)
Major League II (1994)
Man on a Ledge (2012)
Natural Born Killers (1994)
Night of the Living Dead (2006)
Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)
Richard the Lionheart (2013)
Ricochet (2011)
Righteous Kill (2009)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Silent Witness (2011)
Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
Swingers (1996)
Tenderness (2009)
The Cooler (2003)
The Descent (2005)
The Descent: Part 2 (2010)
The Skull (1965)
Up in the Air (2009)
Wayne’s World (1993)
Kinsey (2004)
Notes on a Scandal (2005)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
On March 3:
Breeders: Series Premiere -
FX
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 11 -
Bravo
On March 4:
The Men Who Stare at Goats (2010)
On March 5:
Devs: Series Premiere -
FX on Hulu
On March 6:
Hillary: Docuseries Premiere -
Hulu Original
Into The Dark: Crawlers, Episode Premiere
-
Hulu Original
Cake: Season 2 Premiere -
FX
Better Things: Season 4 Premiere -
FX
Knives and Skin (2019)
On March 7:
The Most Dangerous Animal of All: Docuseries Premiere -
FX
On March 9:
Monos (2019)
On March 11:
Fire Force: Complete Season 1 - Funimation
On March 13:
Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 2
- ITV
On March 14:
Keeping up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 17
-
E!
On March 15:
4 Lovers (2013)
Always Shine (2016)
Hello I Must Be Going (2012)
On March 17:
Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3B - Funimation
On March 18:
Little Fires Everywhere, Series Premiere
-
Hulu Original
On March 19:
Motherland: Fort Salem, Series Premiere
-
Freeform
Pet Sematary (2019)
On March 20:
Big Time Adolescence (2020)
Real Housewives of Potomac, Complete Season 4
-
Bravo
On March 23:
After School Dice Club, Complete Season 1
(DUBBED) - Funimation
Kemonomichi, Complete Season 1
(DUBBED) - Funimation
A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)
On March 26:
Brown Girl Begins (2018)
On March 27:
Baghdad Central: Complete Season 1 - Fremantle
Fairy Gone: Complete Season 1 - Funimation
On March 28:
Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - Funimation
On March 29:
Archer: Complete Season 10 -
FX
On March 30:
IHeartRadio Music Awards 2020: Special - FOX
Santee (1975)
On March 31:
Hoshiai no Sora (Stars Align): Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - Funimation
Pawparazzi (2019)