You Will Meet a Tall Dark StrangerYou Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger

Two couples learn to be careful for what they wish when their passions and anxieties drive them out of their marriages as well as their minds in this breezy wry comedy from writer/director Woody Allen.more

Two couples learn to be careful for what they wish when their pas...More

Starring: Antonio BanderasJosh BrolinAnthony Hopkins

Director: Woody Allen

RComedyDramaMovie2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $9.99/month.

Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY+, HULU, ESPN+ BUNDLE BASIC
Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $16.99/mo.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
The Steve Harvey ShowTVPG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (1996)
The Client ListTV14 • Drama • TV Series (2012)
The Gordita ChroniclesTVPG • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
El Mejor Sueño AmericanoTVPG • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Little Man en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2006)
Are We There Yet? en EspañolPG • Comedy • Movie (2005)
Whatever Works en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2009)
Think Like A Man Too en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2014)
The Other Guys en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2010)
WadjdaPG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Love Again en EspañolPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2023)
The Monk and the GunPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2023)
A Man Called OttoPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2022)
Jumanji en EspañolPG • Latino, Adventure • Movie (1995)
The Karate Kid: Part III en EspañolPG • Drama • Movie (1989)

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger - Trailer

About this Movie

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger

Two couples learn to be careful for what they wish when their passions and anxieties drive them out of their marriages as well as their minds in this breezy wry comedy from writer/director Woody Allen.

Starring: Antonio BanderasJosh BrolinAnthony HopkinsGemma JonesFreida Pinto

Director: Woody Allen

RComedyDramaMovie2010
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
Disney+, Hulu Bundle
LIMITED TIME OFFER
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic
SAVE 44%*
logo
Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and moviesHulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming libraryNo ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on HuluDownload and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.