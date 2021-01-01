Wilde

RBiography • DramaMovie1997

This lush, historical drama is based on the late Richard Ellmann's definitive biography of creative genius and author Oscar Wilde.

This lush, historical drama is based on the late Richard Ellmann'...More

About this Movie

Wilde

This lush, historical drama is based on the late Richard Ellmann's definitive biography of creativegenius and author Oscar Wilde.

Starring: Stephen FryJude LawVanessa RedgraveJennifer EhleGemma Jones

Director: Brian Gilbert

