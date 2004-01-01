Wild Things II

R • Thriller, Horror • Movie • 2004

The girls of Blue Bay are back and wilder than ever.

The girls of Blue Bay are back and wilder than ever.

Start watching Wild Things II

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Misery
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1990)
The Fog
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
Compulsion
Fantasy, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Russian Bride
Thriller • Movie (2019)
Harpoon
TVMA • Comedy, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Open Water 2: Adrift
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2006)
The Terror of Hallow's Eve
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
When a Stranger Calls
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1979)
Survival Island
Thriller, Horror • Movie (2006)
Jeepers Creepers
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2001)
Ambition
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Hostel
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Hell Fest
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
The House on Sorority Row
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (1983)
The Eye
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2007)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on

Start Your Free Trial