Wicker Park

PG-13Drama • Mystery • Romance • Movie • 2004

A man's obsessive search for a lost love from his past ends up uncovering the twisted...more

A man's obsessive search for a lost love from his past ends up un...More

Start watching Wicker Park

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Before Midnight
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
The Forgotten
PG-13 • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2004)
The Whole Truth
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2016)
The Escort
Comedy, Drama • Movie (2016)
Urban Cowboy
PG • Drama, Romance • Movie (1980)
Changeling
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2008)
Wild Things
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1998)
The Accused
R • Drama, Legal • Movie (1988)
The First Wives Club
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1996)
The Cider House Rules
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1999)
Hollow in the Land
Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Dark Blue
R • Drama, Crime • Movie (2003)
Allure
Drama • Movie (2018)
Revolutionary Road
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2008)
The Other Man
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2008)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on