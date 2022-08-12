Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?

The big screen adaptation of Perry's stage play about the trials of marriage, and what happens to one family when a sexy young temptress arrives on the scene.more

Starring: Tyler PerryJanet JacksonJill Scott

Director: Tyler Perry

TV14ComedyDramaRomanceClassicsMovie2007
