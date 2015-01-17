About this Movie
Whitney
This biopic will trace Whitney Houston's journey from her early days singing in her church's choir to her discovery by music icon Clive Davis through her record breaking success as a singer and actress. The film will highlight her acting debut in The Bodyguard, which set box office records and spawned one of the biggest selling commercial singles in history "I Will Always Love You." Houston's tumultuous marriage to R&B bad boy Bobby Brown will be tackled along with her declining fame, as tabloids uncovered her subsequent struggle with substance abuse.