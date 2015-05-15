Where Hope Grows

PG-13FamilyDramaMovie • 2015

A self-destructive former pro baseball player's faith in God is restored when he meets Produce, an inspirational man with Down syndrome

A self-destructive former pro baseball player's faith in God is r...More

About this Movie

Where Hope Grows

A self-destructive former pro baseball player's faith in God is restored when he meets Produce, an inspirational man with Down syndrome

Starring: Kristoffer PolahaDavid DeSanctisWilliam ZabkaBrooke BurnsMcKaley Miller

Director: Chris Dowling

