When the Game Stands Tall

Inspired by a true story, a beloved high school football coach has led his team to a record-breaking 151 consecutive victories – to the point of sacrificing time with his family.more

Starring: Jim CaviezelMichael ChiklisAlexander Ludwig

Director: Thomas Carter

PGSportsDramaFootballDocumentariesMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

