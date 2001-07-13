Walk Proud

PGDramaMovie1979

A wrong-side-of-the-tracks Chicano boy falls for an Anglo girl, but his pride keeps t...more

A wrong-side-of-the-tracks Chicano boy falls for an Anglo girl, b...More

About this Movie

Walk Proud

A wrong-side-of-the-tracks Chicano boy falls for an Anglo girl, but his pride keeps them apart - until he meets his real father and decides to change his life.

Starring: Robby BensonSarah HolcombHenry DarrowPepe SernaTrinidad Silva

Director: Robert Collins

PGDramaMovie1979

