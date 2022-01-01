About this Movie
Waking Life
Transcending the boundaries of technology and imagination, "Waking Life" is a revolutionary breakthrough in film animation. In "Waking Life," Wiley Wiggins ("Dazed and Confused") travels through a series of encounters and observations in a world that may or may not be reality. It is this surreal existence, flourishing with endless ideas and possibilities, that ultimately leads to the question -- Are we sleep-walking through our waking state or wake-walking through our dreams?
Starring: Wiley WigginsTrevor Jack BrooksLorelei LinklaterGlover GillLara Hicks
Director: Richard Linklater