Vicky Cristina Barcelona

PG-13ComedyDramaRomanceMovie2008

Friends vacationing in Spain fall under the spell of a romantic artist.

Friends vacationing in Spain fall under the spell of a romantic a...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
As You Like It
PG • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
Made of Honor
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2008)
War Horse
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2011)
Greenberg
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Monogamy
Drama, Romance • Movie (2010)
Moonrise Kingdom
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2012)
All Styles
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2018)
The Hundred-Foot Journey
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2014)
Different Flowers
PG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2017)
Something's Gotta Give
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2003)
Waitress
PG-13 • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
Hustlers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
28 Days
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Bridget Jones's Diary
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2001)
Mystic Pizza
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1988)

About this Movie

Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Friends vacationing in Spain fall under the spell of a romantic artist.

Starring: Javier BardemPatricia ClarksonPenélope CruzKevin DunnRebecca Hall

Director: Woody Allen

PG-13ComedyDramaRomanceMovie2008
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on