Vanguard

ActionThrillerMovie2020

ExtrasDetails

Vanguard - Trailer

About this Movie

Vanguard

Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world's deadliest mercenary organization.

Starring: Jackie ChanYang YangAi LunMiya MuqiXu Ruohan

Director: Stanley Tong

  • 5.1
  • hd

