USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Crewmen from a WWII ship are stranded in shark infested watersmore

Crewmen from a WWII ship are stranded in shark infested waters

Starring: Nicolas CageTom SizemoreThomas Jane

Director: Mario Van Peebles

RDramaActionMilitary & WarHistoryAdventureMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.  
Details
GET THE DISNEY BUNDLE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
VikingsTV14 • Drama, Action • TV Series (2011)
Lone SurvivorTVMA • Drama, Action • Movie (2013)
UnbrokenPG-13 • Biography, Drama • Movie (2014)
Thank You For Your ServiceR • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
JarheadR • Drama, Military & War • Movie (2005)
The Kings of SummerR • Action, Drama • Movie (2013)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the WorldPG-13 • Drama, Action • Movie (2003)
Infinite StormR • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2022)
WindtalkersR • Drama, Military & War • Movie (2002)
The Great EscapeTVPG • Action, Military & War • Movie (1963)
The CaptainTVMA • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
The ExceptionR • Romance, Adventure • Movie (2016)
SIXTVMA • Drama, Military & War • TV Series (2017)
Enemy At The GatesR • Drama, Action • Movie (2001)
The PacificTVMA • Drama, Action • TV Series (2010)

About this Movie

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Crewmen from a WWII ship are stranded in shark infested waters

Starring: Nicolas CageTom SizemoreThomas JaneMatt LanterWeronika Rosati

Director: Mario Van Peebles

RDramaActionMilitary & WarHistoryAdventureMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.^^
BASE PLANS
hulu-logo
BUNDLE / SAVE BUNDLE / SAVE
logos
MOST POPULAR
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu
30 DAY FREE TRIAL
Hulu (No Ads)
Monthly price
$6.99/mo.
$12.99/mo.
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with thousands of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Most new episodes the day after they air^
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
^For current-season shows in the streaming library only
^^Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
HBO Max™
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
SHOWTIME®
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.