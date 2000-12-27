About this Movie
Untouchables, The
Federal Agent Eliot Ness forms a fearless foursome to take on Al Capone and organized crime in Prohibition-era Chicago. Sean Connery won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance.
Starring: Kevin CostnerSean ConneryRobert De NiroAndy GarciaCharles Martin Smith
Director: Brian De Palma
