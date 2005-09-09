About this Movie
Unfinished Life, An
A grizzled rancher is trying to put his life back together when his former daughter-in-law - who was the driver in the car accident that killed his son - suddenly reappears with the granddaughter he never knew.
Starring: Robert RedfordMorgan FreemanJennifer LopezBecca GardnerJosh Lucas
Director: Lasse Hallström
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month*