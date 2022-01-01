Twilight

Details
Terms apply
About this Movie

Twilight

A Hollywood private eye is living out his golden years in the house of two fading movie stars. But his life gets complicated when he uncovers clues to a long-unsolved murder in this smart and stylish mystery from Robert Benton.

Starring: Paul NewmanSusan SarandonGene HackmanReese WitherspoonStockard Channing

Director: Robert Benton

RDramaMysteryRomanceHorrorSupernaturalMovie1998
  • 5.1
  • hd

