About this Movie
Train to Busan
Train to Busan is a harrowing zombie thriller that follows a group of terrified passengers fighting their way through a countrywide viral outbreak, trapped on a suspicion-filled, blood-drenched bullet train ride to the Safe Zone.
Starring: Gong YooMa Dong-seokChoi UsikEui-sung KimKim Su-an
Director: Yeon Sang-ho
