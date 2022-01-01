Tim's Vermeer

Inventor and non-painter Tim Jenison goes to amazing lengths to understand - and recreate - the techniques used by Renaissance master artist Johannes Vermeer in this fascinating, funny documentary.more

Inventor and non-painter Tim Jenison goes to amazing lengths to u...More

Director: Teller

PG-13DocumentariesMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

