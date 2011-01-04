Ticking Clock

RActionScience FictionThrillerHorrorMovie2011

A reporter's girlfriend is brutally murdered by a serial killer, whose personal journ...more

A reporter's girlfriend is brutally murdered by a serial killer, ...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

BUNDLE WITH ANY HULU PLAN & SAVE
Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+.Get all three.
Details
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
The Thing
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (1982)
Shark Night
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2011)
The Cave
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Air
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Extinction
R • Horror, Science Fiction • Movie (2015)
Redemption Day
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2021)
28 Weeks Later
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
The Lazarus Effect
PG-13 • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Return to House on Haunted Hill
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
The Amityville Murders
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2018)
Vacancy
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Fantasy Island
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2020)
The Bravest
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Marsh
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2006)
Hustle and Heat
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)

About this Movie

Ticking Clock

A reporter's girlfriend is brutally murdered by a serial killer, whose personal journal falls into the journalist's hands - starting a game of time's-running-out intrigue with a twist you'll never forget!

Starring: Cuba Gooding Jr.Neal McDonoughAustin AbramsYancey AriasDanielle Nicolet

Director: Ernie Barbarash

RActionScience FictionThrillerHorrorMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on