About this Movie
Ticking Clock
A reporter's girlfriend is brutally murdered by a serial killer, whose personal journal falls into the journalist's hands - starting a game of time's-running-out intrigue with a twist you'll never forget!
Starring: Cuba Gooding Jr.Neal McDonoughAustin AbramsYancey AriasDanielle Nicolet
Director: Ernie Barbarash
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$64.99/
month