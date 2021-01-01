ThunderheartThunderheart

RActionDramaAdventureMysteryMovie1992

Val Kilmer stars as a part-Sioux FBI agent who rediscovers his lost heritage in this ...more

Val Kilmer stars as a part-Sioux FBI agent who rediscovers his lo...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
Revenge
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1990)
The Man in the Iron Mask
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1998)
Limitless
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Master of the Drunken Fist: Beggar So
TV14 • Action, Drama • Movie (2017)
Ultraviolet
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2006)
The Big Hit
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Rabid Dogs
Action, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Saint
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1997)
Young Sherlock Holmes
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (1985)
Alex Cross
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Cloud Atlas
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Chain Reaction
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1996)
Seven Years in Tibet
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (1997)
The Bourne Legacy
TV14 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Jericho
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2000)

Thunderheart - Trailer

About this Movie

Thunderheart

Val Kilmer stars as a part-Sioux FBI agent who rediscovers his lost heritage in this spellbinding murder mystery.

Starring: Val KilmerGraham GreeneSam ShepardSheila TouseyChief Ted Thin Elk

Director: Michael Apted

RActionDramaAdventureMysteryMovie1992
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on