The Wash

RComedyMovie2001

Rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg play roommates who wind up at odds after they begin wo...more

Rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg play roommates who wind up at odds...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Richie Rich
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1994)
Uncle Buck
PG • Comedy • Movie (1989)
Death at a Funeral
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2010)
Dinner for Schmucks
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
The Cookout
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2004)
Martin Lawrence: You So Crazy
TVMA • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (1994)
Gridlock'd
R • Drama • Movie (1997)
Let's Go to Prison
R • Comedy • Movie (2006)
Get Him to the Greek
R • Comedy • Movie (2010)
Beauty Shop
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2005)
The Nutty Professor
PG-13 • Comedy, Black Stories • Movie (1996)
House Arrest
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Super Troopers
R • Comedy • Movie (2002)
CB4
R • Comedy • Movie (1993)

About this Movie

The Wash

Rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg play roommates who wind up at odds after they begin working at a car wash together in this raucous comedy.

Starring: Dr. DreSnoop "Doggy" DoggGeorge WallaceAngell ConwellBruce Bruce

Director: D.J. Pooh

RComedyMovie2001
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on