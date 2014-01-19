The Voices

RComedyHorrorThrillerMovie2014

Ryan Reynolds is an off-his-meds screwball who ponders his murderous impulses with the help of his talking pets in this comedy.

Ryan Reynolds is an off-his-meds screwball who ponders his murder...More

About this Movie

The Voices

Ryan Reynolds is an off-his-meds screwball who ponders his murderous impulses with the help of his talking pets in this comedy.

Starring: Ryan ReynoldsGemma ArtertonAnna KendrickJacki WeaverElla Smith

Director: Marjane Satrapi

  • 5.1
  • hd

