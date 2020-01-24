The Turning

PG-13ThrillerHorrorMovie • 2020

A woman suspects an estate's corridors are home to a malevolent entity.

About this Movie

The Turning

Starring: Mackenzie DavisFinn WolfhardBrooklynn PrinceBarbara MartenJoely Richardson

Director: Floria Sigismondi

PG-13Thriller, HorrorMovie • 2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

