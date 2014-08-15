The Trip to Italy

Michael Winterbottom's film The Trip took comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon—or fictionalized versions thereof—on a restaurant tour around northern England. In this witty and incisive follow-up, the pair reunite for a new culinary road trip, a grand tour of Italy while indulging in some sparkling banter and impersonation-offs. The characters enjoy mouthwatering meals in gorgeous settings from Liguria to Capri while riffing on subjects as varied as Tom Hardy's vocal register as Bane, the artistic merits of 'Jagged Little Pill,' and, of course, the virtue of sequels. Effortlessly melding the brilliant comic interplay between Coogan and Brydon into quieter moments of self-reflection, Trip to Italy serves up insightful ruminations on the nuances of friendship and the juggling of family and career. The result is a biting portrait of modern-day masculinity.