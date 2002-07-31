The Touch

Sibling circus performers get involved in retrieving a precious Buddhist artifact from an evil antiquities collector in this acrobatic, fast-paced action adventure.

Sibling circus performers get involved in retrieving a precious B...More

Starring: Michelle YeohBen ChaplinBrandon Chang

Director: Peter Pau

PG-13ActionAdventureRomanceSportsMartial ArtsDramaMovie2002
  • 5.1
  • hd

