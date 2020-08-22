The Sound of Identity

TVMADocumentaries • LGBTQ+MusicMovie2020

In the spotlight of global media coverage, the first transgender woman ever to perfor...more

In the spotlight of global media coverage, the first transgender ...More

About this Movie

The Sound of Identity

In the spotlight of global media coverage, the first transgender woman ever to perform as Don Giovanni in a professional opera, makes her historic debut in one of the reddest states in the U.S.

Director: James Kicklighter

