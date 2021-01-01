The Siege

RDramaThrillerAdventureActionHorrorMovie1998

An FBI agent and a CIA operative deal with a tyrannical general after terrorist attac...more

An FBI agent and a CIA operative deal with a tyrannical general a...More

About this Movie

The Siege

An FBI agent and a CIA operative deal with a tyrannical general after terrorist attacks leave New York City under martial law.

Starring: Denzel WashingtonAnnette BeningBruce WillisTony ShalhoubSami Bouajila

Director: Edward Zwick

  • 5.1
  • hd

