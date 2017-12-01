The Shape of WaterThe Shape of Water

RDramaFantasy • Science FictionRomanceMovie • 2017

When a mute cleaning woman at a Cold War-era high-security government facility discov...more

When a mute cleaning woman at a Cold War-era high-security govern...More

Start watching The Shape of Water

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Peter Pan
PG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Dunkirk
PG-13 • Military & War, Action • Movie (2017)
Fahrenheit 451
TV14 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2018)
Darkest Hour
PG-13 • Military & War, Drama • Movie (2017)
As You Like It
PG • Romance, Drama • Movie (2007)
Phantom Thread
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Victoria & Abdul
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2017)
Love, Simon
PG-13 • Comedy, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2018)
It
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2017)

About this Movie

The Shape of Water

When a mute cleaning woman at a Cold War-era high-security government facility discovers a top-secret experiment, she finds her lonely world opening up as she bonds with a mysterious amphibious humanoid.

Starring: Sally HawkinsMichael ShannonRichard Jenkins

Director: Guillermo del Toro

RDramaFantasyScience FictionRomanceMovie • 2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on