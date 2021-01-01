The Seagull

PG-13DramaMovie2018

A love triangle unfolds between the diva Irina, her lover Boris, and the ingenue Nina...more

A love triangle unfolds between the diva Irina, her lover Boris, and the ingenue Nina.

About this Movie

The Seagull

A love triangle unfolds between the diva Irina, her lover Boris, and the ingenue Nina.

Starring: Saoirse RonanAnnette BeningCorey StollBilly HowleElisabeth Moss

Director: Michael Mayer

PG-13DramaMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

