The Rite

PG-13ThrillerHorrorMovie2011

An American seminary student travels to Italy to take an exorcism course.

An American seminary student travels to Italy to take an exorcism...More

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Lights Out
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2016)
Open Water 2: Adrift
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Dead Silence
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2007)
Silent House
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Annabelle: Creation
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2017)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2005)
The Devil Inside
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2012)
Ouija: Origin of Evil
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2016)
The Seventh Sign
R • Horror • Movie (1988)
Godsend
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2004)
My Soul to Take
R • Mystery, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III
R • Horror, Thriller • Movie (1990)
The Woman In Black
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2012)
House
TVMA • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2008)
Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
TV14 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2014)

About this Movie

The Rite

An American seminary student travels to Italy to take an exorcism course.

Starring: Anthony HopkinsColin O'DonoghueAlice BragaCiarán HindsToby Jones

Director: Mikael Hafstrom

PG-13ThrillerHorrorMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on