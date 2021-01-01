The Reader

RDramaRomanceMovie2008

Kate Winslet won an Oscar(R) in this powerful tale of a law student who encounters hi...more

Kate Winslet won an Oscar(R) in this powerful tale of a law stude...More

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
The Ides of March
R • Drama • Movie (2011)
Momma
TVPG • Drama • Movie (2018)
The Mountain Between Us
PG-13 • Drama, Adventure • Movie (2017)
War Horse
PG-13 • Drama, History • Movie (2011)
The Virgin Suicides
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2000)
Adventureland
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (2009)
Vicky Cristina Barcelona
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2008)
Body of Deceit
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (2015)
Havana
R • Romance, Drama • Movie (1990)
Being Rose
TVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2019)
Official Secrets
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Dead Again
R • Drama, Mystery • Movie (1991)
The Cider House Rules
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (1999)
Reefer Madness
TV14 • Drama • Movie (1938)
Frances Ha
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)

About this Movie

The Reader

Kate Winslet won an Oscar(R) in this powerful tale of a law student who encounters his former lover during a Nazi war crimes trial.

Starring: Kate WinsletRalph FiennesDavid KrossLena OlinBruno Ganz

Director: Stephen Daldry

RDramaRomanceMovie2008
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on