The Quest

PG-13ActionAdventureMovie1996

Jean-Claude Van Damme is a street criminal who winds up fighting for his life in the ...more

Jean-Claude Van Damme is a street criminal who winds up fighting ...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Beneath the Planet of the Apes
G • Science Fiction, Adventure • Movie (1970)
Pitch Black
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2000)
The Warriors
R • Action, Classics • Movie (1979)
Bulletproof
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Showtime
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
The Marine 4: Moving Target
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Nighthawks
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1981)
D.C. Cab
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (1983)
Daylight
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (1996)
The Musketeer
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2001)
Juan of the Dead
TVMA • Action, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Conan the Destroyer
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Red Dawn
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (1984)
Armored
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2009)
Chain Reaction
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (1996)

About this Movie

The Quest

Jean-Claude Van Damme is a street criminal who winds up fighting for his life in the ultimate martial arts competition in Tibet.

Starring: Jean-Claude Van DammeRoger MooreJames RemarJanet GunnJack McGee

Director: Jean-Claude Van Damme

PG-13ActionAdventureMovie1996
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on