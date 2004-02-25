The Passion of the Christ

The Passion of the ChristThe Passion of the Christ

In this version of Christ's crucifixion, based on the New Testament, Judas expedites the downfall of Jesus (Jim Caviezel) by handing him over to the Roman Empire's handpicked officials. To the horror of his mother, Mary (Maia Morgenstern), Magdalen (Monica Bellucci), whom he saved from damnation, and his disciples, Jesus is condemned to death. He is tortured as he drags a crucifix to nearby Calvary, where he is nailed to the cross. He dies, but not before a last act of grace.more

In this version of Christ's crucifixion, based on the New Testame...More

Starring: Jim CaviezelMonica BellucciMaia Morgenstern

Director: Mel Gibson

RReligion & SpiritualityDramaMovie2004
  • hd

