About this Movie
The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story
The Orange Years chronicles the rise of the Nickelodeon network, featuring interviews with the actors, writers, and creators from all the golden age Nickelodeon shows that shaped your lives. It’s wild. It’s crazy. It changed the world.
Starring: Larisa Oleynik
Director: Scott Barber
