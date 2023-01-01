The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Nutcracker and the Four RealmsThe Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Young Clara needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it soon disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. In that world, she meets a soldier named Phillip, a group of mice and the regents who preside over three realms. Clara and Phillip must now enter a fourth realm to retrieve the key and restore harmony to the unstable land.more

Starring: Keira KnightleyMackenzie FoyHelen Mirren

Directors: Lasse HallströmJoe Johnston

KidsHolidayFantasyAdventureMovie2018
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

