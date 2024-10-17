The Nun II en Español

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the smash hit The Nun follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.more

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The se...More

RMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $7.99/month*.

*Price will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu free trial available for new and eligible returning Hulu subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.

DISNEY BUNDLE TRIO BASIC
Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024. Get Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+, all with ads, for $14.99/mo.*
*Price will increase to $16.99/month on 10/17/2024.
What's Included?
GET ALL THREE
Terms apply
You May Also LikeDetails
Superman IV: The Quest for PeacePG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
Suicide Squad IsekaiTVMA • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2024)
The Mentalist en EspañolTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
The Bachelor (Australia)Romance, Reality • TV Series (2013)
The Bachelorette (Australia)Reality, Romance • TV Series (2015)
The Lego Movie 2: The Second PartPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Full HouseTVG • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (1987)
The LEGO Ninjago MoviePG • Action, Kids • Movie (2017)
Godzilla vs. KongPG-13 • Science Fiction, Action • Movie (2021)
The MentalistTV14 • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2008)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's DeadPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
SpawnPG-13 • Fantasy, Super Heroes • Movie (1997)
True BloodTVMA • Fantasy, Drama • TV Series (2008)
ERTV14 • Drama, Medical • TV Series (1994)
The BatmanPG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2022)

About this Movie

The Nun II en Español

1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the smash hit The Nun follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

RMovie2023
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
MOST POPULAR
logo
With Ads
logo
No Ads
Monthly price
$7.99/mo.^
$17.99/mo.^
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and moviesStreaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Streaming Library with tons of TV episodes and movies
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Most new episodes the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Up to 6 user profilesUp to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Up to 6 user profiles
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
Watch on 2 different screens at the same time
No ads in streaming libraryNo ads in streaming library
No ads in streaming library
Download and watchDownload and watch
Download and watch
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
^Hulu (With Ads) will increase to $9.99/month on 10/17/2024. Hulu (No Ads) will increase to $18.99/month on 10/17/2024.

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
Show Add-onsSee Add-ons.